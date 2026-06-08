Assam Rifles outpost protest in Manipur met with tear gas
India
Things got tense in New Heaven, Ukhrul district, Manipur, on Sunday when security forces reportedly fired tear gas at Naga women protesting an Assam Rifles outpost.
Local groups say the outpost was set up without asking village authorities, which goes against the Manipur (Village Authorities in Hill Areas) Act, 1956.
Community leaders say rules ignored
The protest, mostly led by local women, ended in a standoff with security forces.
Tear gas was used to break up the crowd, but thankfully no injuries have been reported.
Community leaders emphasize they are upset about rules being ignored and not being consulted, rather than opposing security measures themselves.