Assam Rifles rescue Olina Ningshen after predawn India-Myanmar border kidnapping
A 45-year-old woman from Manipur, Olina Ningshen, was rescued by Assam Rifles after being kidnapped by the Kuki National Army-Burma (KNA-B) and Village Volunteers Eastern Zone during a predawn raid on May 7.
The rescue happened near the India-Myanmar border and was made possible thanks to quick coordination between Assam Rifles, intelligence teams, and other agencies.
She was safely brought back on May 9.
Assam Rifles capture armed KNA-B member
After her release south of Z. Choro village, Olina was handed over with her husband and community at Chassad headquarters.
The abducted woman received medical and psychological support before heading home.
Meanwhile, Assam Rifles evacuated other villagers to safety and caught an armed KNA-B member in a follow-up operation, showing security forces remain alert in the area.