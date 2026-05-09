Assam Rifles rescue Olina Ningshen after predawn India-Myanmar border kidnapping India May 09, 2026

A 45-year-old woman from Manipur, Olina Ningshen, was rescued by Assam Rifles after being kidnapped by the Kuki National Army-Burma (KNA-B) and Village Volunteers Eastern Zone during a predawn raid on May 7.

The rescue happened near the India-Myanmar border and was made possible thanks to quick coordination between Assam Rifles, intelligence teams, and other agencies.

She was safely brought back on May 9.