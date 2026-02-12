Assam Rifles's dog squad gets indigenous Tangkhul Hui pups
Assam Rifles is giving its dog squad a homegrown upgrade as part of the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' push.
Backed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and a recent government order, they've added six Tangkhul Hui (Haofa) dogs from Manipur—these pups are known for their unique bear-like looks and sharp sniffing skills.
Trained to catch narcotics, these dogs will soon be mixed
These indigenous dogs aren't just cute—they're trained to help catch narcotics, with the Tangkhul Hui breed already proving themselves since a 2022 pilot project.
Soon, Kombai dogs from Tamil Nadu will join in, with plans to mix both breeds for even stronger squads by 2027.
Efforts are on to officially recognize the Haofa breed
Assam Rifles has increased its working-dog numbers, and its canine unit helped seize a cache of narcotics transported from Myanmar last year.
Plus, efforts are underway to officially recognize the Haofa (Tangkhul Hui) breed—part of making India more self-reliant and proud of what's homegrown.