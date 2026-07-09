Assam scientists detect parrot bornavirus 4 in India, experts warn

PaBV-4 in over half tested parrots

Researchers tested 83 captive parrots from 13 species across Assam, Karnataka, and West Bengal between 2020 and 2024.

PaBV-4 was found in more than half of the birds tested, especially among those that had died, but also in some healthy ones.

Worryingly, infected birds included several endangered or near threatened species.

The virus' genetic fingerprint matched strains seen in Canada, Japan, and South Korea, pointing to possible links with the global pet bird trade.