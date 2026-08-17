Assam sends ₹15,000 to 96,842 flood-hit families totaling 146.26cr aid

A massive team is checking flood damage. So far, 26,681 homes and 18,887 cattle sheds are affected, with losses around ₹480 crore.

The first round of the survey wraps up by August 28 or 29, and results will be posted online for transparency.

The government is also working on long-term fixes like new housing for those hardest hit and has started repairing schools, roads, health centers, and community spaces to help people get back on their feet.