Assam sends ₹15,000 to 96,842 flood-hit families totaling 146.26cr aid
India
Assam just sent ₹15,000 each to 96,842 flood-affected families hit by the recent floods, adding up to ₹146.26 crore in aid.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the update on Monday and mentioned that about 3,000 more families could get help soon as officials finalize the list.
Assam survey finds 480cr flood losses
A massive team is checking flood damage. So far, 26,681 homes and 18,887 cattle sheds are affected, with losses around ₹480 crore.
The first round of the survey wraps up by August 28 or 29, and results will be posted online for transparency.
The government is also working on long-term fixes like new housing for those hardest hit and has started repairing schools, roads, health centers, and community spaces to help people get back on their feet.