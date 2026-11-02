Assam Special Task Force arrests 6 in Guwahati financial scam
India
Assam Police's Special Task Force just busted a major financial scam, arresting six people in Guwahati.
The case has possible links to Pakistan's intelligence network and came to light after a tipoff from central agencies and a local police complaint.
Marjina Begum's SBI account flagged
Investigators found suspicious activity in a State Bank of India account owned by Marjina Begum: lots of money came in and left quickly over just 47 days.
Two locals, Mofijul Haque and Himangshu Das, were identified as key players.
After questioning them, police picked up three more suspects and seized phones and documents that could reveal how wide this operation really is.