Assam starts Census 2027 self-enumeration online excluding Sivasagar and Charaideo

Assam's Census 2027 has kicked off with a self-enumeration phase from August 2 to August 16, barring two flood-hit districts (Sivasagar and Charaideo).

If you live in Assam outside those districts, you can now submit your household details online at se.census.gov.in (no paperwork needed).

This is the first step before the full house-listing and housing census begins on August 17.