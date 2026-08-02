Assam starts Census 2027 self-enumeration online excluding Sivasagar and Charaideo
Assam's Census 2027 has kicked off with a self-enumeration phase from August 2 to August 16, barring two flood-hit districts (Sivasagar and Charaideo).
If you live in Assam outside those districts, you can now submit your household details online at se.census.gov.in (no paperwork needed).
This is the first step before the full house-listing and housing census begins on August 17.
Biswajit Pegu calls self-enumeration citizen centric
Severe floods in July have halted census work in Sivasagar and Charaideo, leading to major disruptions and, sadly, 82 deaths.
Despite this setback, Biswajit Pegu, director of census operations, says self-enumeration "marks an important step toward making Census 2027 more participatory and citizen-centric."
Trained enumerators will later visit homes to verify information, and officials promise your data stays private under the Census Act.