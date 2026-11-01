Assam starts eviction to clear 215 acres in Dhubri
India
Assam has kicked off an eviction drive in Dhubri district's Alamganj Part 9, aiming to clear about 215 acres labeled as encroached land.
Around 550 families could lose their homes, after authorities served notices to nearly 700 families accused of settling illegally.
Evictions on some land were paused due to ongoing court cases from local residents.
Most affected are Bengali-speaking 'Miyas'
Most of those impacted belong to the Bengali-speaking Muslim community, often called Miyas.
The operation is moving ahead smoothly, with many families leaving on their own after getting notices.
The state government says this is part of a bigger push since 2021 to clear alleged encroachments, but the situation highlights deeper issues around land rights and displacement in Assam.