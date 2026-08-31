Assam STF arrests Mrigen Saloi on suspicion of SBN link
India
Assam Police's Special Task Force just arrested Mrigen Saloi, who is suspected of being linked to the Pakistan-based Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN).
He was picked up from a rented house in Kamrup district in the early hours of Monday, and police seized electronic devices and documents during the raid.
STF probes Mrigen Saloi's communications
Saloi is the fifth person arrested in this ongoing crackdown, following earlier arrests across several Assam districts.
The STF is now digging into his communications and what they found at his place, aiming to uncover more about how these extremist networks operate in the state.