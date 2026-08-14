Assam STF seizes 10.184kg suspected heroin in Guwahati worth ₹80cr
India
Assam's Special Task Force just pulled off a big win against drug trafficking in Guwahati. They seized 10.184kg of suspected heroin, worth about ₹80 crore, after acting on solid intelligence.
One person, Hardeep Singh from Ludhiana, Punjab, was caught during the raid.
Investigators probe wider drug network
The STF also grabbed a Mahindra Thar vehicle, mobile phones, and documents from Singh at the scene in Lalmati around 1:30pm on Friday.
Legal action has started, and investigators are now digging deeper to trace where the drugs came from and who else might be involved.
Updates are expected as they work to trace the wider network.