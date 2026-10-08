Assam student found dead near Malayapuram on Dibrugarh Vivek Express
India
A 20-year-old student from Assam, traveling on the Dibrugarh Vivek Express after a dance event in Andhra Pradesh, was found dead near Malayapuram.
She lost contact with her family on October 6 and had told them she felt uneasy about some men nearby.
When her bag was found in the train's S2 coach, her family reported her missing, leading to a search and the discovery of her body.
Investigation underway, concerns over women's safety
The cause of death is still being investigated.
This heartbreaking incident has put a spotlight on how vulnerable solo women travelers can be and highlights why better security measures are needed for safer journeys.