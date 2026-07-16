Assam to finalize SOP to curb human wildlife conflicts
Assam is rolling out a new game plan to handle rising clashes between people and wildlife, especially elephants and monkeys.
The government is drafting a standard operating procedure (SOP), aiming to cut down on crop damage, wildlife wandering into villages, and tragic losses.
Forest and Finance Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah says the government is aiming to finalize the SOP by around July 22 or 23.
Plan includes relief compensation and restoration
The plan covers quick relief for affected families, long-term fixes like restoring forests, removing encroachments, and improving food and water for animals so they do not stray.
There will be compensation for farmers too.
Local committees with MLAs will help make sure these ideas actually work on the ground.
Plus, Assam is looking at ways to manage monkey-related crop damage (maybe even sterilization programs like Himachal Pradesh uses) to keep both people and animals safe.