Assam to get India's 1st highway running through national park
India
Big infrastructure news for Assam: the government just approved an 86-km four-lane highway from Kaliabor to Numaligarh, costing ₹6,957 crore.
The highlight? A 34-km elevated stretch right through Kaziranga National Park—designed so animals can move safely underneath while traffic flows above.
The whole thing is set to be built in just three years.
Highway will connect with major routes leading to upper Assam
Besides making road trips between Guwahati, Kaziranga, and Numaligarh way smoother, the new highway will connect with major routes leading to upper Assam, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh.
Planners worked with wildlife experts like the National Tiger Conservation Authority to balance better connectivity with protecting local ecosystems—so both people and wildlife get a fair deal.