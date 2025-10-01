Assam to get India's 1st highway running through national park India Oct 01, 2025

Big infrastructure news for Assam: the government just approved an 86-km four-lane highway from Kaliabor to Numaligarh, costing ₹6,957 crore.

The highlight? A 34-km elevated stretch right through Kaziranga National Park—designed so animals can move safely underneath while traffic flows above.

The whole thing is set to be built in just three years.