Ladakh protests: Activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife calls his detention illegal
Sonam Wangchuk, well-known for his climate activism and education reforms, was detained under the National Security Act on September 26 after protests in Leh turned violent, leaving four dead and over 80 injured.
He's been advocating for statehood and more rights for Ladakh locals.
His wife, Gitanjali Angmo, has reached out to the President of India, calling his detention illegal and saying he's under constant surveillance.
Wangchuk's arrest halts talks between Ladakh groups, central government
Wangchuk's arrest has put a pause on talks between Ladakh groups and the central government, with local bodies demanding his release and a probe into police actions during the protests.
Civil rights organizations say detaining him over peaceful protest is unconstitutional and worry this move could threaten democratic rights in Ladakh—especially as locals push for more autonomy and protection of their land and jobs.