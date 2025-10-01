Ladakh protests: Activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife calls his detention illegal India Oct 01, 2025

Sonam Wangchuk, well-known for his climate activism and education reforms, was detained under the National Security Act on September 26 after protests in Leh turned violent, leaving four dead and over 80 injured.

He's been advocating for statehood and more rights for Ladakh locals.

His wife, Gitanjali Angmo, has reached out to the President of India, calling his detention illegal and saying he's under constant surveillance.