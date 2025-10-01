Traffic restrictions in Mumbai on October 2: Check details

Alternate routes and no-parking zones

Expect no-parking zones and detours on key stretches like SVS Road, Keluskar Road (North & South), M.B. Raut Road, L.J. Road, and more—especially around Shivaji Park.

Over 16,500 police personnel will be out to manage crowds and keep things moving.

Authorities are urging everyone to avoid these areas if possible and stick to public transport or alternate routes so you don't get stuck in the chaos.

If you're heading out on October 2nd, plan ahead!