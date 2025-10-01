Traffic restrictions in Mumbai on October 2: Check details
On Thursday, October 2, 2024, Mumbai will see big traffic restrictions from 9am to nearly midnight because of the Dussehra Melava at Shivaji Park, Durga Puja immersions, and political rallies by Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde.
The city is gearing up for a busy day with multiple events overlapping.
Alternate routes and no-parking zones
Expect no-parking zones and detours on key stretches like SVS Road, Keluskar Road (North & South), M.B. Raut Road, L.J. Road, and more—especially around Shivaji Park.
Over 16,500 police personnel will be out to manage crowds and keep things moving.
Authorities are urging everyone to avoid these areas if possible and stick to public transport or alternate routes so you don't get stuck in the chaos.
If you're heading out on October 2nd, plan ahead!