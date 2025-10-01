Next Article
UN peacekeeping: Army chiefs from over 30 nations to attend
India
India is set to host the United Nations Troop-Contributing Countries Chiefs's Conclave from October 14-16, 2025, in New Delhi.
Army chiefs from over 30 nations—including Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka—will be there.
Notably, Pakistan and China aren't on the invite list.
India has sent more than 200,000 troops on UN missions
India has sent more than 200,000 troops on UN peacekeeping missions since 1950 and is currently the third-largest contributor worldwide.
Hosting this event puts a spotlight on India's leadership in global peace efforts—especially at a time when tensions with Pakistan are high.
It's a reminder of how India aims to shape international security while sticking closely to official UN mandates.