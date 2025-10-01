Government raises MSP for rabi crops, pulses get special focus India Oct 01, 2025

The government just raised Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for six Rabi crops for the 2025-26 season—think wheat, mustard, lentils and more.

Safflower saw the biggest jump at ₹600 per quintal, while other crops like gram and barley also got a decent boost.

The goal? Better income security for farmers and a nudge toward growing a wider mix of crops.