Government raises MSP for rabi crops, pulses get special focus
The government just raised Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for six Rabi crops for the 2025-26 season—think wheat, mustard, lentils and more.
Safflower saw the biggest jump at ₹600 per quintal, while other crops like gram and barley also got a decent boost.
The goal? Better income security for farmers and a nudge toward growing a wider mix of crops.
₹11,440 crore earmarked for 'Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses'
Alongside the MSP hikes, there's a new "Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses" aiming to ramp up pulse production from 25 to 35 million tons by 2030-31.
With ₹11,440 crore set aside over five years, this mission will focus on key pulses like tur, urad and masur using cluster farming and guaranteed government buying.
What's the immediate impact?
Right after the MSP news dropped, prices of chana and lentil ticked up by ₹50 and ₹25 per quintal.
The hope is that these moves will make farming pulses more attractive—and help India rely less on imports down the road.