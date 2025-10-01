Next Article
Man dupes people with fake RAW officer identity
India
In Gujarat, police arrested Mahesh Ismalia for pretending to be an officer from India's intelligence agency, RAW.
He used a fake ID card and promised candidates secret job postings—telling them to keep quiet or risk losing the offer.
Ankit Parmar is also in trouble for helping print the forged card.
How the arrest happened
Ismalia's arrest came after reports of suspicious job offers near Nagalpur Gate in Botad. Police found him with bogus defense and journalist IDs.
The local police are now urging anyone who got tricked to come forward, while investigations continue to see how many people were affected.