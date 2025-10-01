IAS probationer's mother gets bail in truck-kidnapping case

Manorama claims she's being framed

Manorama says she wasn't involved in the reported abduction of truck helper Prahlad Kumar, explaining she only hosted him after her husband and bodyguard brought him home.

The family is accused of taking Kumar to their Pune home. Their bodyguard has already been arrested, and Manorama faces FIRs for kidnapping and obstructing public servants.

She claims she's being framed because of controversy over her daughter's UPSC selection.

Police are still gathering evidence, and the next hearing is set for October 13.