BRO marks 65th raising day with ₹1,152cr road projects in Sikkim

These projects will use advanced engineering—think geotextiles, slope protection, avalanche safety features, and eco-friendly building methods—to handle Sikkim 's tricky Himalayan landscape. With new tunnels and bridges in the mix, the goal is year-round access that stands up to landslides and natural disasters.

Project Swastik has built over 1,400km of roads since inception

Since 1960, Project Swastik has built over 1,400km of roads and 80 major bridges across Sikkim. This work has been a lifeline for both defense teams and everyday life.

The latest upgrades are set to make getting around even easier—for local communities in their daily lives as well as those keeping the borders secure.