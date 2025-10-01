Next Article
Mumbai readies for double national holiday on October 2
India
Mumbai is gearing up for a packed October 2, with both Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti celebrations happening together this year.
To keep things safe and smooth, the city has deployed over 19,000 police personnel—including thousands of constables and officers—across key spots where big political rallies and religious events are planned.
Specialized police units deployed to maintain peace
With major political rallies from rival Shiv Sena factions and huge Durga idol immersions all landing on a national holiday, crowd control is a real challenge.
Specialized police units like bomb squads and riot teams are out to prevent trouble and keep the peace.
It's all about making sure everyone can celebrate their traditions safely while protecting public order on one of Mumbai's busiest days.