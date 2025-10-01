How 3D-printed disaster-proof homes can transform rural India
India's first-ever 3D concrete-printed rural home was unveiled this week at CBRI Roorkee, Uttarakhand.
The project mixes cutting-edge 3D printing with traditional building to make homes that are cheaper, tougher, and greener.
It's a fresh push to upgrade rural housing under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) scheme.
Over 3.85 crore houses approved under PMAY-G
Thanks to PMAY-G, over 3.85 crore houses have been approved and nearly 2.9 crore finished so far—leading to higher incomes for families and fewer hospital visits.
Women now own most of these homes, which is a big deal for empowerment in villages.
CBRI has played a key role by designing disaster-proof homes and eco-friendly solutions that have reached millions.
Union minister asks CBRI to try out 100 affordable houses
Union Minister Pemmasani wants CBRI to try out 100 affordable 3D-printed houses focused on comfort and clean energy.
He also released "Rudraksh," a book on sustainable hill-region construction.
All this is part of India's big-picture plan: blending science with tradition for better rural living by 2047.