How 3D-printed disaster-proof homes can transform rural India

Over 3.85 crore houses approved under PMAY-G

Thanks to PMAY-G, over 3.85 crore houses have been approved and nearly 2.9 crore finished so far—leading to higher incomes for families and fewer hospital visits.

Women now own most of these homes, which is a big deal for empowerment in villages.

CBRI has played a key role by designing disaster-proof homes and eco-friendly solutions that have reached millions.