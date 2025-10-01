Fake PM-Modi photos, sex toys: 17 women sexually harassed

Saraswati tricked women with false job offers

Saraswati reportedly tricked women with false job offers and pressured them into explicit chats. He also used CCTV apps to spy on female students and staff.

An audit flagged about ₹20 crore in suspicious financial activity tied to him.

Three female aides are also being questioned for allegedly threatening victims into deleting evidence.

The investigation is ongoing at the SRISIM campus.