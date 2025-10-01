Fake PM-Modi photos, sex toys: 17 women sexually harassed
Chaitanyananda Saraswati, a self-styled spiritual leader, was arrested in Agra after allegedly sexually harassing over 17 female students at Delhi's Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management-Research (SRISIM).
Police found a sex toy, pornographic CDs, and even fake photos of him with PM Modi and ex-US President Obama.
He was remanded in police custody for five days following his arrest.
Saraswati tricked women with false job offers
Saraswati reportedly tricked women with false job offers and pressured them into explicit chats. He also used CCTV apps to spy on female students and staff.
An audit flagged about ₹20 crore in suspicious financial activity tied to him.
Three female aides are also being questioned for allegedly threatening victims into deleting evidence.
The investigation is ongoing at the SRISIM campus.