MP: 13 injured as bus plows into crowd at event
India
During a Navratri celebration in Sihora, Madhya Pradesh, a private bus drove into a crowd on Tuesday night, injuring 13 people.
The driver reportedly ignored festival traffic bans for heavy vehicles and was suspected to be drunk.
Driver arrested, bus seized
After the crash near Gauri tri-junction, angry attendees damaged the bus and confronted the driver until police stepped in.
The driver was arrested and the bus seized.
Most of the injured got local treatment, but five were taken to Jabalpur Medical College—three are still critical.
Officials say they're making sure everyone gets proper care while investigations continue.