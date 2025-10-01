Government raises MSP for 6 rabi crops

Safflower gets the highest boost: ₹600 more per quintal. Lentil follows with a ₹300 hike, rapeseed-mustard goes up by ₹250, gram by ₹225, barley by ₹170, and wheat rises by ₹160 per quintal. Wheat's new MSP is now ₹2,585 per quintal—a 6.6% increase over last year.

Farmers can earn solid profits

With these changes, farmers can earn solid profits—wheat's support price is now 109% above its cost of production!

The goal is not just better pay but also encouraging farmers to try out different crops during Rabi season.