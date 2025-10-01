Next Article
Government raises MSP for 6 rabi crops
India
The government just approved higher Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for six key Rabi crops for the 2026-27 season.
The policy keeps MSPs at least 1.5 times the average production cost—meant to make farming more rewarding.
Safflower gets the highest boost
Safflower gets the highest boost: ₹600 more per quintal.
Lentil follows with a ₹300 hike, rapeseed-mustard goes up by ₹250, gram by ₹225, barley by ₹170, and wheat rises by ₹160 per quintal.
Wheat's new MSP is now ₹2,585 per quintal—a 6.6% increase over last year.
Farmers can earn solid profits
With these changes, farmers can earn solid profits—wheat's support price is now 109% above its cost of production!
The goal is not just better pay but also encouraging farmers to try out different crops during Rabi season.