UIDAI hikes fees for updating Aadhaar card: Check new charges
Starting October 1, updating your Aadhaar card will cost a bit more.
The fee to update details like your name or address is rising to ₹75 (from ₹50), and biometric updates will now be ₹125 instead of ₹100.
This is the first price hike from UIDAI in almost five years, but getting a brand new Aadhaar card is still free.
Updates for newborns still free
Good news for parents: updates for newborns are still free, and kids aged 5-7 or 15-17 won't pay for their required biometric updates either.
If you want someone to come to your home for an update, that service still costs ₹700—but you'll need to email UIDAI first to book it.
All these changes aim to keep services accessible while balancing costs.