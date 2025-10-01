Why monsoon is extending into October this year India Oct 01, 2025

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says two low-pressure systems—one over the northeast Arabian Sea and another in the Bay of Bengal—are holding back the usual end of the southwest monsoon in 2024.

Because of this, many parts of northeast, east, and central India will keep seeing rain into early October, with Odisha likely to get hit by heavy showers around October 2-3.