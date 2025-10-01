Why monsoon is extending into October this year
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says two low-pressure systems—one over the northeast Arabian Sea and another in the Bay of Bengal—are holding back the usual end of the southwest monsoon in 2024.
Because of this, many parts of northeast, east, and central India will keep seeing rain into early October, with Odisha likely to get hit by heavy showers around October 2-3.
More rain than usual expected in October
Thanks to this delay, most of India can expect about 15% more rainfall than usual for October.
Southern states like Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh are set for more wet days, while Odisha is forecast to receive heavy rain.
If you're in these regions, it's a good idea to stay updated on local forecasts and plan accordingly—especially if you have outdoor plans or commutes coming up.