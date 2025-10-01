Monsoon 2024: Wettest in nearly 3 decades for Himachal Pradesh
From June to September 2024, Himachal Pradesh got hit by its wettest monsoon in nearly 30 years—1,022.5mm of rain, which is 39% more than usual.
The extreme weather led to dozens of cloudbursts and flash floods, causing tragic loss: 454 lives lost, nearly 500 injured, thousands of homes damaged, and economic losses topping ₹4,881 crore.
North India had its 2nd wettest monsoon in 50 years
The rainfall wasn't even across the state—Kullu saw a huge 165% surplus while Lahaul-Spiti barely got a bump.
North India as a whole had its second wettest monsoon in 50 years in the 2024 monsoon with rains up by 37%, thanks to an unusual overlap of weather systems.
For many young people living or traveling here—or just following climate news—it's a reminder of how unpredictable and intense our weather is getting.