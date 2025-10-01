Monsoon 2024: Wettest in nearly 3 decades for Himachal Pradesh

North India had its 2nd wettest monsoon in 50 years

The rainfall wasn't even across the state—Kullu saw a huge 165% surplus while Lahaul-Spiti barely got a bump.

North India as a whole had its second wettest monsoon in 50 years in the 2024 monsoon with rains up by 37%, thanks to an unusual overlap of weather systems.

For many young people living or traveling here—or just following climate news—it's a reminder of how unpredictable and intense our weather is getting.