No vigilance clearance, no problem: Central government employees' pensions

Digital service records and 'pension mitras'

To speed things up, service records will go digital through Bhavishya and e-HRMS platforms, with a special committee keeping tabs on deadlines.

The government is also introducing "pension mitras"—friendly helpers who'll guide retirees (and their families, if needed) through the paperwork.

The aim? PPOs should arrive 60 days before retirement, so the first pension lands by the end of the next month—no more waiting around.