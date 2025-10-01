Next Article
No vigilance clearance, no problem: Central government employees' pensions
The Indian government just announced fresh guidelines to make sure central government employees get their retirement dues and Pension Payment Orders (PPOs) on time.
Now, pensions can't be held up over pending vigilance clearances, and ministries have to wrap up these checks at least three months before someone retires.
Digital service records and 'pension mitras'
To speed things up, service records will go digital through Bhavishya and e-HRMS platforms, with a special committee keeping tabs on deadlines.
The government is also introducing "pension mitras"—friendly helpers who'll guide retirees (and their families, if needed) through the paperwork.
The aim? PPOs should arrive 60 days before retirement, so the first pension lands by the end of the next month—no more waiting around.