Assam to introduce UCC bill in assembly May 26
India
Assam is set to introduce the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill in the Assembly on May 26, aiming to bring one set of rules for things like marriage, divorce, inheritance, and living together.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma says this move follows similar laws in Gujarat, Uttarakhand, and Goa, so Assam's personal laws could soon be much more streamlined.
UCC spares Assam tribal communities' traditions
The UCC Bill won't affect Assam's tribal communities or their traditions; Sarma made it clear that preserving cultural diversity is a priority.
The Assembly session kicks off May 21 with new MLAs being sworn in and a fresh policy roadmap ahead.