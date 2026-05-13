Assam to introduce UCC bill in assembly May 26 India May 13, 2026

Assam is set to introduce the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill in the Assembly on May 26, aiming to bring one set of rules for things like marriage, divorce, inheritance, and living together.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma says this move follows similar laws in Gujarat, Uttarakhand, and Goa, so Assam's personal laws could soon be much more streamlined.