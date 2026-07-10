Assam unveils 2026-27 ₹2.85L/cr budget, targets 200000 jobs and welfare
India
Assam just rolled out a ₹2.85 lakh crore budget for 2026-27, with a strong focus on job creation, aiming for two lakh new jobs over five years.
The plan also promises expanded welfare programs and sticks to a fiscal deficit cap of 3% of the state's GSDP.
Budget backs startups, expands healthcare
There's ₹6,000 crore set aside for schemes benefiting women, farmers, students, and tea garden workers.
Budding entrepreneurs get a boost too, with ₹500 crore to support 50,000 startups.
Healthcare is getting attention with over 33,000 new posts for various healthcare roles.
Plus, there are bigger tea subsidies and tax breaks on piped gas and electric vehicles, so there's something here for both job seekers and those eyeing greener choices.