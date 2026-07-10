Assam unveils 2026-27 ₹2.85L/cr budget, targets 200000 jobs and welfare

Budget backs startups, expands healthcare

There's ₹6,000 crore set aside for schemes benefiting women, farmers, students, and tea garden workers.

Budding entrepreneurs get a boost too, with ₹500 crore to support 50,000 startups.

Healthcare is getting attention with over 33,000 new posts for various healthcare roles.

Plus, there are bigger tea subsidies and tax breaks on piped gas and electric vehicles, so there's something here for both job seekers and those eyeing greener choices.