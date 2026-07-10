Assam unveils ₹77,353 cr power plan adding over 8,000MW
India
Assam just rolled out a huge ₹77,353 crore plan to boost its power game.
The 2026-27 budget features a massive new thermal power plant and pumped storage projects that together add over 8,000 megawatts of capacity.
Finance Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah says this investment aims to make electricity more reliable and future-ready for everyone in the state.
Assam plans 15,000km clean grid
The plan isn't just about big plants. There's also a focus on clean energy with new small hydro projects, solar plants, and battery storage systems.
Assam wants to lay down 15,000km of new transmission and distribution lines and cut energy losses to 8%.
Private companies like Adani Group are joining in too, which should help speed up these upgrades across the state.