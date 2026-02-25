The incident took place on February 19

Assam woman dragged out of car, gang-raped by 7 men

By Chanshimla Varah Feb 25, 2026

A 28-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by a group of seven men in Silchar, Assam, on February 19. The incident took place when she and her boyfriend were sitting in their car on a bypass road near Silchar town. The attackers, who arrived in a Mahindra Thar, reportedly questioned the couple about their whereabouts before launching the assault. Family members said seven to eight men were involved, with some restraining the boyfriend while others raped the woman.