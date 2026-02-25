Assam woman dragged out of car, gang-raped by 7 men
What's the story
A 28-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by a group of seven men in Silchar, Assam, on February 19. The incident took place when she and her boyfriend were sitting in their car on a bypass road near Silchar town. The attackers, who arrived in a Mahindra Thar, reportedly questioned the couple about their whereabouts before launching the assault. Family members said seven to eight men were involved, with some restraining the boyfriend while others raped the woman.
Investigation progress
FIR filed against unidentified persons
The victim has since filed a complaint at Silchar Sadar Police Station. In her FIR, she stated that the attackers raped her one by one and even forced her to transfer ₹10,000 to one of their accounts. The police have since arrested two of the accused, identified as Nilotpal Das (25) and Subol Das (27), both from Ashram Road area in Silchar town.
Community reaction
TMC leader reacts to incident
The incident has triggered widespread outrage. Trinamool Congress leader Sushmita Dev also reacted strongly to the incident. She wrote on X, "The news of a gang rape in Silchar, Assam is extremely disturbing." Dev slammed the state government for failing to ensure women's safety despite holding multiple portfolios, including home minister. "While VIP movement for election purpose gets full security normal citizens are unsafe," she wrote on X.