Assam: Woman gang-raped by 7 men, 2 accused identified
A 28-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by seven men at knifepoint on February 19 in Silchar, Assam.
She and her boyfriend were parked on Bypass Road when the group, arriving in an SUV, asked for directions, then restrained her boyfriend and took turns assaulting her.
The attackers also forced her to hand over ₹10,000 by threatening her life.
Suspects identified; case raises concerns about women's safety
After the attack, the woman filed an FIR and identified two of the accused—Nilotpal Das (25) and Subol Das (27)—both from Ashram Road.
By February 22, police had arrested at least one suspect; reports differ on whether both are in custody.
The case has sparked outrage locally and raised fresh concerns about women's safety after a journalist covering the incident was threatened by a relative of one of the accused.