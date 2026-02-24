Assam: Woman gang-raped by 7 men, 2 accused identified

Suspects identified; case raises concerns about women's safety

After the attack, the woman filed an FIR and identified two of the accused—Nilotpal Das (25) and Subol Das (27)—both from Ashram Road.

By February 22, police had arrested at least one suspect; reports differ on whether both are in custody.

The case has sparked outrage locally and raised fresh concerns about women's safety after a journalist covering the incident was threatened by a relative of one of the accused.