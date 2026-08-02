Assam woman gives relief workers juice despite losing almost everything
India
A touching video from flood-hit Assam is making waves online: it shows a woman, standing in waist-deep water, serving juice to relief workers as a thank-you for their help.
Even after losing almost everything in the floods, she chose kindness and community.
Her gesture has inspired many on social media, who are calling her an example of real resilience.
Nearly 200,000 affected in Assam
Assam's floods have hit hard this year, affecting nearly 200,000 people across five districts, including Sivasagar and Golaghat. The death toll has climbed to 82.
While things have improved a bit since Thursday, many areas are still struggling.
Relief teams are out there every day, working nonstop to get food and essentials to those who need it most.