Assam woman reportedly forced into vehicle found at Tinsukia station
India
An 18-year-old woman was reportedly forced into a vehicle while walking near PN Road in Dibrugarh on Monday morning.
Hours later, she was discovered inside a sack at Tinsukia Railway Station after a passenger noticed something unusual and alerted authorities.
Thankfully, railway officials rescued her and sent her for medical care.
Dibrugarh police begin search, review CCTV
Dibrugarh police have started a large-scale search to find those responsible and are checking CCTV footage from the station and nearby areas.
Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Abhijit Dilip shared that the investigation is just beginning, but assured they're doing everything possible to bring the culprits to justice.
More updates will follow as the case progresses.