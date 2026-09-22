Assam women's commission stepped in and Sayanika Das was rescued
Sayanika Das, 29, was rescued from a house in Bongaigaon, Assam, on Tuesday. The Assam State Commission for Women stepped in after a complaint by her family.
Her family had already raised concerns about her marriage, which took a turn for the worse after some troubling discoveries at home.
Police investigating Sayanika Das case
Sayanika married Anshuman Kalita in 2022, but faced growing stress over money issues. She started working at a bank with his initial support, but things got tense when she moved away for work and communication broke down.
When Sayanika returned home unexpectedly, she found signs that hinted at her husband's possible infidelity, something that left her deeply upset and pushed her family to seek help from authorities.
The police are still investigating the case.