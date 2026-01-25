Assam's big pitch for global investment: Davos talks move to Guwahati

Why should you care?

This is part of Assam's push to shift from its old-school tea and oil roots toward high-tech jobs and greener industries.

The groundwork was laid at a recent Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit, where some MoUs were expected to be formalized.

If these new partnerships come through, expect more jobs, better tech, and a fresh boost for Northeast India—making it a place to watch for future opportunities.