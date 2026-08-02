Assam's Pranab Doley detained under NSA a day after bail
Pranab Doley, an indigenous rights activist in Assam, was detained by the government under the National Security Act just one day after getting bail.
He has been vocal against a five-star resort planned near Kaziranga National Park, which locals say threatens their land.
The project has sparked protests since 2022, with villagers worried about forced land grabs.
Jairam Ramesh criticizes Assam government
Doley's arrest has drawn criticism from Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh, who called out the Assam government for using tough laws to silence people raising genuine concerns.
He pointed to a court statement that "criminal law cannot be used to suppress legitimate local anxieties" and compared this to similar crackdowns on activists in other states.
Meanwhile, villagers have taken their protest to court, hoping for legal support.