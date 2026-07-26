Assam's worst floods in 50 years devastate Nepali Khuti village
India
Assam just faced its worst floods in 50 years, and the dairy village of Nepali Khuti was hit especially hard.
On July 19, homes were swallowed by water, forcing people to climb onto rooftops and trees.
Seven lives were lost, and thick mud buried important papers, and livestock were lost.
Gorkha community loses ₹15cr, 1,500 cattle
The flood wiped out about ₹15 crore worth of property in this mainly Gorkha community. With around 1,500 cattle gone, families have lost their main source of income.
Across Assam, over 700,000 people have been affected, many now staying in crowded relief camps as they try to recover from this massive disaster.