Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar warns Sonia Sethi over Mumbai outages India Jul 01, 2026

After parts of Mumbai went without power for up to three days, state legislators called out the city's electricity provider, BEST, for not handling the crisis better.

Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar has set up an urgent meeting with BEST's top officials on July 1, 2026, and warned that if they don't offer real solutions, General Manager Sonia Sethi will have to answer questions directly in the assembly.