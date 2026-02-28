Astrologer told woman she has short lifespan; techie dies by suicide
India
Vidyajyothi, a 29-year-old techie working from home in Bengaluru, allegedly died by suicide on Friday evening.
Her family said an astrologer recently predicted she had a short lifespan and advised nine days of special prayers, with a ritual planned for that night.
Vidyajyothi was said to be in a relationship with a youth from Kodagu and both families had agreed to their marriage, making her sudden death especially hard for her loved ones.
Details of the incident
After dinner, Vidyajyothi didn't respond to calls from her mother, and family members peered through her room's window and found her unresponsive.
The family called the police, who have registered a case and launched an investigation into the circumstances.
The investigation continues.