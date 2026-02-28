Astrologer told woman she has short lifespan; techie dies by suicide India Feb 28, 2026

Vidyajyothi, a 29-year-old techie working from home in Bengaluru, allegedly died by suicide on Friday evening.

Her family said an astrologer recently predicted she had a short lifespan and advised nine days of special prayers, with a ritual planned for that night.

Vidyajyothi was said to be in a relationship with a youth from Kodagu and both families had agreed to their marriage, making her sudden death especially hard for her loved ones.