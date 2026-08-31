At Bishkek SCO, Narendra Modi meets Vladimir Putin, urges peace
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi caught up with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the SCO summit in Bishkek.
Modi called for an end to wars, saying every day of conflict sets humanity back, and he highlighted India's commitment to peaceful solutions, including for Ukraine.
The meeting kicked off with a handshake and hug, and Putin praised Modi's efforts to strengthen ties between the two countries.
Narendra Modi posts video on X
Modi later posted a video of their chat on X, calling it "a delight" and reaffirming India's focus on peace and collaboration.
The India-Russia partnership is growing stronger too, with tourist exchanges jumping 16% last year.
The SCO summit itself is in Bishkek.