At G20, S. Jaishankar urges safer shipping and grain exports
India
At the G-20 foreign ministers' meeting in Atlanta, India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar sat down with Russian and Polish leaders to talk about Ukraine.
He pushed for safer shipping routes, restarting grain exports, and sorting out energy supply issues, all things that hit everyday people hard when disrupted.
Jaishankar notes 22 Indians, urges dialogue
Jaishankar pointed out that shipping problems are making fuel and food tougher to get in developing countries.
He also mentioned how ongoing conflicts have affected Indians abroad, including the loss of 22 Indian nationals.
Through these talks, India is sticking to its approach of staying neutral but pushing for dialogue over fighting, hoping peace can come from conversation instead of conflict.