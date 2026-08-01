At least 10 wild boars mysteriously found dead in Vorkady
At least 10 wild boars have mysteriously died in Vorkady panchayat, Kasaragod, near the Karnataka border over the past two weeks.
Most carcasses showed up in Poyya and Kalla Jail areas, with two more deaths—including a big female—reported on Thursday.
People living nearby are concerned the real number could be higher.
K.M. Malathi confirms 10 poyya deaths
Local ward member K.M. Malathi confirmed 10 deaths just in Poyya, but locals suspect the number of deaths could be more.
With worries about health risks and environmental impact, locals want proper disposal of carcasses while officials look into what happened.
Samples collected amid H1N1 concerns
Teams from health, animal husbandry, and forest departments collected samples from the dead boars for lab testing.
The recent discovery of H1N1 influenza in Vorkady has made people even more anxious about possible health hazards.