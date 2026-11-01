At least 100 students detained protesting Delhi's sir electoral rolls
India
At least 100 students were detained in Delhi on Sunday while marching against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
The protest, organized by the student group DISHA, started at Minto Road and aimed for Connaught Place, but police intercepted it on Minto Road and prevented the students from proceeding further.
DISHA demands sir cancelation
DISHA called for the SIR exercise to be canceled. Police stopped the students on Minto Road and prevented them from proceeding further.