At least 18 dead in Poonch and Rajouri flash floods

Rescue teams are working around the clock to find missing people and help those affected.

In Poonch, Nazia Kousar lost her life when her house collapsed, but her family was saved.

Over in Rajouri, slum areas near the bus stand were hit hard: Pinki Devi is still missing after being swept away by the water.

With the Chenab River rising due to dam discharges, authorities have asked everyone to avoid riverbanks and postpone travel.

Pilgrimages like Mata Vaishno Devi are also paused for now as roads remain blocked by flooding.