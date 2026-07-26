At least 20 students hospitalized after dal at Somulagudem school
India
At least 20 students from Government Tribal Welfare Ashram School in Somulagudem, Andhra Pradesh landed in the hospital on Sunday after eating dal served for both lunch and dinner.
They started feeling sick just hours later, leading to a quick rush to get them medical help.
Students recovering at Chintoor, warden suspended
The good news: all the students are now recovering at Chintoor Government Hospital, and a medical camp has been set up at their school to keep an eye on everyone.
The school warden has been suspended while officials look into what went wrong with the food preparation, hoping to prevent anything like this from happening again.