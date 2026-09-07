At least 6 killed in Satya Niketan PG collapse
A more-than-four-decade-old building used as a student paying guest in Delhi's Satya Niketan collapsed on Sunday, killing at least six and injuring more than a dozen.
The collapse happened while repair and renovation work was allegedly underway on the ground floor and in the basement, and rescue teams are still pulling people from the debris: 11 survivors have been found so far.
Police file FIR against owner
Officials say the building was only meant to be two stories but had at least four or five.
It may have even been reopened as a paying guest after having been vacated last year because of its dilapidated condition, but was later allowed to operate as a PG.
Police have filed a first information report, or FIR, against the owner and are investigating possible safety violations, raising serious questions about how such buildings are allowed to operate in the city.