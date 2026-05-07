At least 6 missing after wedding boat capsizes in Hamirpur

Yogi Adityanath orders immediate river search

Rescue teams are searching the river after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called for immediate action.

Early reports suggest the boatman got distracted by a phone call just before the accident but survived.

In a brave moment, 14-year-old Dhiru jumped in and saved two children; he hasn't spoken since.

Authorities are investigating how this happened and looking at ways to prevent such accidents in the future.