At least 6 missing after wedding boat capsizes in Hamirpur
India
A wedding celebration turned tragic in Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh, when a small, overloaded boat carrying about 10 people capsized on the Yamuna River Wednesday evening.
Four managed to swim to shore, but at least six (including five children aged five to 11 and one adult) are still missing.
Yogi Adityanath orders immediate river search
Rescue teams are searching the river after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called for immediate action.
Early reports suggest the boatman got distracted by a phone call just before the accident but survived.
In a brave moment, 14-year-old Dhiru jumped in and saved two children; he hasn't spoken since.
Authorities are investigating how this happened and looking at ways to prevent such accidents in the future.